JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Jefferson County Health Department’s Arnold office has reopened.
While the health department’s main office in Hillsboro remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arnold office closed in March 2020. The Arnold building is now open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to provide family planning and vital records services. The department anticipates being able to offer additional programs soon at the Arnold facility.
Visitors to Jefferson County Health Department buildings will need to wear a mask when entering, but those who are fully vaccinated can remove their mask after showing a completed vaccination card. The health department hopes to have the High Ridge office reopen in the next couple of weeks after restocking and recertification processes from the state are completed.
