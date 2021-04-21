HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A portion of a Jefferson County road is closed while emergency crews investigate an incident.
Around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Hillsboro Fire Protection District reported their crews and the Jefferson County Hazmat Team were “working an incident off Castle Ranch and Bourbon Farm Road.” Fire officials told News 4 a container with “Monsanto” written on it was found at the location. The Hazmat team is working to find out what the contents of the container are.
Castle Ranch will be closed in the area while the crews are on the scene. Officials said there is no threat to the public.
