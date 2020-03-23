JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials in Jefferson County on Monday issued a mandatory "stay-at-home" order as they fight to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The order, which goes into effect Tuesday morning, lasts for a month.
The order is similar to that issued by St. Louis County and St. Louis City over the weekend.
Residents can still go out for food and medicine, go to work if allowed and go to parks, all while maintain a safe distance from others.
The order was signed by County Executive Gallon and Kelley Vollmar, the Jefferson County Health Department Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.