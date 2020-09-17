JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two football teams in Jefferson County are under quarantine orders after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Jefferson County Health Department, a "cluster of cases" were identified after the Herculaneum High School and Jefferson R7 High School football game Friday night.
Several members of the Herculaneum football team tested positive for coronavirus. According to the health department, no members of the Jefferson R7 team have tested positive for COVID-19.
All members of the football teams have been placed on a 14-day quarantine by the county health department.
The Herculaneum School District placed all members of the team on quarantine following notification of the positive results. After reviewing game footage and case investigations, they decided that the Jefferson R7 teams should be quarantined also.
Contact tracers from the Jefferson County Health Center will follow up with individual members of the team and staff for further instruction.
