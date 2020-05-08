JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A food pantry that serves thousands of people each year in Jefferson County is closed, and it might be for good because of supply and volunteer issues.
The Peace Pantry in Cedar Hill has been around for 42 years, but they shut a few days ago because the regular food they provide to hundreds of families each week wasn't available.
Also, the pantry's president says usually they have nearly 100 volunteers to help, but this week they only had six be cause so many are at risk for contracting the coronavirus.
So, the pantry's asking for help from the state for the upcoming summer months.
"This pantry served 31,000 individuals with food," said Linda Schroeder, president of the Cedar Hill Peace Pantry. "We have no paid staff so we don't receive PPP money, we don't receive help from big organizations. I'm not crying but I'm trying to find a solution."
Schroeder said up until this week they had help from the National Guard.
The pantry leadership is meeting in a couple weeks to figure out if they need to close permanently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.