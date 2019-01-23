JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Joshua Politte hasn’t been able to find work as a flooring installer since November.
A friend offered him a job to replace the floors at a home rehab project near Tower Grove Park.
He did a day of work on Saturday, but when he returned Sunday, January 20, all his tools were gone.
“For me this is everything. They took everything I need to make a living,” Politte said.
He and his girlfriend have eight children to support and not working has taken a toll on his family.
He’s turned to Go Fund Me to try and raise money to replace what was taken.
“I’m trying to do the best I can and any bit of money would go toward buying tools so I can keep working,” Politte said.
Politte has been posting pictures of the receipts from the tools he had just bought to start this new job Saturday.
He said it appeared the thieves pulled off plywood that was screwed on over a basement window of the home.
The thieves even went as far as putting cardboard up in the home’s windows, likely so they wouldn’t get caught from people seeing them from outside.
Tool theft has been an issue News 4 has covered across the region.
St. Louis city crime stats weren’t immediately available.
News 4 asked St. Louis County and their spokesman gave us data from the second half of 2018.
Over seven months the county responded to an average of 43 tool thefts a month. These peaked in October with 54 tool thefts reported.
“They’re selfish,” said Politte. “They’re not thinking of anyone but themselves and how it affects the person using those tools to make money,” he added.
You can visit Politte’s Go Fund Me page here.
