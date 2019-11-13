JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A metro-area family wants you to be aware that 80% of women diagnosed with breast cancer don’t have significant risk factors. They share that info after they suffered a painful loss.
Christina Pryor said right about now she should be talking to her daughter about the plans for the holidays.
“It’s this time of year she would be calling me and saying ‘Do I cook the turkey this year or do you?’” said Pryor.
But there is no phone call this year. Her daughter, Casey Watz, died on May 22 from breast cancer, nine days after her 38th birthday.
“Not a day goes by I don’t think about her, not a day goes by I don’t cry,” Pryor said.
Watz left behind three teenage girls. She worked in health care and was a volunteer firefighter at the Mapaville Fire Department.
In the spring of 2018 she found a lump in her breast. She soon learned it was stage three breast cancer. She went through treatment and her mom said she responded well. But on her one year exam, they got bad news.
“She called me and said mom, I just want to tell you I love you and they found eight tumors in my liver,” Pryor recalled.
The cancer had metastasized explained her mom.
“She said mom, you’re not going to let me die. I said no Casey, not on my watch.”
But weeks later, Casey was gone. Just a little over a year since her diagnosis.
Experts say breast cancer in younger women can be more aggressive and less likely to respond to treatment.
Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis is one of the top cancer centers in the country.
“There are a lot of breast screenings guidelines out there so it makes it very confusing,” said Dr. Cheryl Herman.
The Siteman Cancer Center recommends women get their first mammogram at 40 and then every year after that.
“Of women diagnosed with breast cancer, 1 in 6 of those women are in the age 40-49 bracket so that’s a lot of women,” said Herman.
But woman with a family history of breast cancer or other high risk factors should start mammograms earlier.
Casey Watz’s mother said they don’t have a family history and her daughter was still years away from the recommended age of her first mammogram.
Now, she is braving through the pain to be there for her granddaughters. The family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the girls adjust to a new life without their mom.
