JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jeff Sterling spent more than four months in the hospital battling COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital October 27 and returned home to Imperial on March 5.
“It’s been a rollercoaster, a hard rollercoaster to ride," said Kelley Sterling, Jeff's wife.
In the 130 plus days in the hospital, 86 days were spent on a ventilator, 91 days on a feeding tube, 80 days on a trach. Jeff still requires oxygen 24/7.
“I missed the election, I missed his birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Years," said Jeff.
Shortly after arriving home from the hospital, the Sterlings started received bills from the five hospitals Jeff spent time in during his battle with COVID-19.
“Every time we go to the mailbox there’s another stack," said Jeff.
As of right now, the Sterlings owe about $250,000 in medical bills, which includes insurance coverage. They expect that number to keep climbing.
“I’ve been appealing them and trying to find assistance. I can’t find assistance that is going to help us for our time that we were in the hospital," said Kelley.
Their son, Brad started a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses.
“This was the least I could do to try and play my part and try to get them some help they absolutely deserve," said Brad.
The Sterlings certainly are not alone. According to GoFundMe, more than three percent of pandemic-related fundraisers addressed medical needs between March and August 2020.
“He’s here and he’s alive, and whatever we have to do we have to do to get them paid, but it’s a huge burden," said Kelley.
Jeff hopes to be off oxygen and breathing on his own by the end of this year.
Marshall Allen, a Pro-Publica investigator reporter who dug into the best ways to tackle big medical bills, recommends not paying the first bill right away until you verify it's accurate. He also suggests requesting an itemized bill to see each individual charge, and said do not be afraid to fight back against the insurance company and the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.