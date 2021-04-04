FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department will eliminate their inquiry list for vaccine registration ahead of this month's scheduled clinics.
The inquiry link, which was created at the beginning of January, will deactivated at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Eligible people will be able to register on the health department's website or through their social media accounts. Anyone on the list prior to closing will still get an email invitation to the clinics scheduled for the week of April 5.
“We are excited to have made it through our list as quickly as we did,” states Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar. “In the beginning we had more interested individuals on our list than vaccine. It seems we are beginning to turn a corner in having more vaccine than individuals on our list. It’s a good problem to have and we are happy to open our links publicly to make it easier for residents to obtain a vaccine.”
Additional clinics are also scheduled for the coming weeks with the ability to vaccinate up to 2,000 each day. Residents can pre-register here.
List of clinics:
- Monday, April 5, 8:30am-5pm, 1,400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 6, 8:30am-5pm, 1,500 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 7, 8:30am-5pm, 1,500 prime doses
- Monday, April 12, 8:30am-5pm, 1,400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 13, 8:30am-6pm, 1,800 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 14, 8:30am-6pm, 1,800 prime doses
- Monday, April 19, 8:30am-5pm, 1,400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 20, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 21, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Monday, April 26, 8:30am-5pm, 1400 prime doses
- Tuesday, April 27, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Wednesday, April 28, 8:30am-6:30pm, 2,000 prime doses
- Thursday, April 29, 8:30am-5pm, 1,000 booster doses
