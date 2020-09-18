ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Jefferson County doctors were indicted Thursday, along with a former union representative for Anheuser-Busch, for allegedly stealing $12 million in fraudulent disability payments.
The indictment charges Dr. Thomas Hobbs and Dr. Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, along with eight others, with health care fraud and theft.
According to government officials, the doctors, who are chiropractors, "Exaggerated the patients’ medical conditions and ability to care for themselves in order to qualify for the government disability benefits and the private insurance disability payments."
The charges allege that beginning in 2011, AB In-Bev employees went to the chiropractors in order to fraudulently obtain Social Security payments along with both short-term and long-term disability payments.
Hobbs would, according to court documents, have patients undergo "excessive medical treatments" beyond what was necessary in order to pad the medical records.
"In exchange, his patients paid him as much as $3,000.00 for each of the types of disability payments they were seeking in addition to insurance payments he collected from Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health Care and payment for un-reimbursed services from the patients," charging documents state.
The total cost of the fraud reaches $12 million, according to government officials.
Health care fraud violations and the theft of government fund violations carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment for each count and a fine of $250,000 or both. Restitution to the victims is also mandatory
In addition, Hobbs is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.