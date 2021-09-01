JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County residents can now get medical marijuana delivered straight to their door.
North Dispensaries is providing the first marijuana delivery service in Jefferson County. Employees say they will deliver throughout the county 7 days a week.
The dispensary has locations in Peveley and Hillsboro.
