JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County couple is $1 million richer after playing the Missouri Lottery’s ‘Money Money Millionaire’ scratchers game.
Eric and Dawn Bibbs reportedly bought their ticket from the 7-Eleven at 3695 West Outer Road in Arnold.
The ‘Money Money Millionaire’ game started on June 25, 2018 and is a $10 ticket.
