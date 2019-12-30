CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Milton and Shirley Rock got married when he was 21 and she was 18.
Everybody said it would last a year if they were lucky.
Now, 70 anniversaries later, it's safe to say that prediction was off.
"Well, we were real lucky," Milton said.
A veteran of WWII and the Korean War, Milton met Shirley when he was on leave from the Navy. His original date didn't show up, and he set his sights on Shirley.
Now 91, he celebrated with her and talked about their family; a clan of children, grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren that now numbers more than 70.
News 4's Steve Harris went to meet the couple and find out the secret to everlasting love.
