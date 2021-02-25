JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 2,000 appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be recalled after Jefferson County health officials found the private registration link had been shared publicly, meaning people who were not eligible for the vaccine were able to sign up.
According to officials, those seeking the vaccine "must complete the Vaccine Interest Survey found on the jeffcohealth.org website. The form utilizes screening questions to place individuals in the correct Phase and Tier of the Missouri Vaccine Priority System." Once approved, a patient's spot in line is held until they receive an email with a link to register for their appointment once they are eligible.
The Jefferson County Health Department is holding a mass vaccination event on March 1 and 2, at First Baptist Church of Arnold where they will provide 1,200 doses each day. However once the link for those who were eligible for the vaccine got shared with the wider public, they had to adjust their appointments.
"JCHD was made aware today that the private registration link for the March 1st and 2nd clinics were shared on a public social media site resulting in a significant number of individuals gaining access to appointments who were not provided the original authorized registration link via email from the health department," officials said in a release. "By cross-referencing email addresses, JCHD determined that over 1,900 individuals made appointments with unauthorized registration links. Individuals may not have realized they were utilizing an unauthorized link at the time given the wide circulation of the link."
In order to preserve the integrity of the vaccination process the department made the decision to cancel any appointments made by anyone who was not sent the link directly.
“We recognize that this may cause frustration for impacted individuals, but it is the only way to honor the legitimate registrations of those who completed the process and waited their turn in line for an appointment," said Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar. “Registration links are meant specifically for the individual who receives the email and is their personal opportunity to receive the vaccine. If the link is made public or shared with others, then it robs other invitees of the same opportunity to receive their long-awaited vaccine."
