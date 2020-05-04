BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Businesses in Jefferson County started reopening on Monday and probably the first was Kenny's Bar & Grill in Barnhart, which opened its billiards room at 12:01 a.m. A gym in Arnold called The Dungeon opened its doors at 6 a.m.
For loyal clients, the end to the stay-at-home order that was issued on March 23rd, couldn't come soon enough.
"I tell you I couldn't wait to get in here today. It's been so exciting for me. I've been dreaming about it all weekend," said Kathy Houchens.
Owners, Jack and Ann Titone, said they're limiting the number of clients in the business, checking everyone's temperature and providing masks for clients if they want one.
"And so we want to do every step we can to follow whatever regulations we need to give our, bring our people back home," said Ann Titone.
Some, but not all restaurants in Jefferson County, reopened their dining rooms for customers. Only a limited number of tables are being used to keep customers at least six feet apart. But customers said it was nice to eat out again.
"It's been quite awhile. I'm not even sure the last time, probably March," said Jennifer Graham.
A number of locally owned clothing stores opened their doors for shoppers on Monday. Owners said they were excited to be open again and had taken steps to keep customers safe.
"We rearranged our store so that there's plenty of room for our customers to walk around," said Jessica Arnold of Arnold's Walk-in Closet.
Probably the longest line to get into a recently reopened location was at the Missouri license office on Jeffco Boulevard. Some said they'd waited weeks to get a new license plate or renew a driver's license.
"I was up here on April the 20th because that's when at first they said they'd open. I was back on the 27th because that's what the sign on the door said then. And then I came back today," said Kathy Raynes.
Some chain restaurants and department stores were still closed on Monday. It's recommended that you call ahead to double check.
