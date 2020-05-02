ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Businesses across Missouri are preparing to reopen Monday as part of Governor Mike Parson's phase one to reopen the economy.
Restaurants, hair salons, and gyms are among the businesses allowed to reopen. Churches may also open their doors again starting Monday. There is no restriction on crowds, though everyone must practice social distancing.
As part of phase one of Parson's plan, restaurants and shops may be asked to limit the number of people inside at one time. Restaurants must also space out tables and no more than 10 people may be seated at one table.
Frank Imo owns Smokee Mo's BBQ in Arnold. Despite the chance to open his doors for dine-in services for the first time in over a month, he plans to hold off and continue offering customers curbside service.
"We could just keep doing this unless someone really wants to come in, I mean if not then I'll give it a couple weeks and it'll be another transition," said Imo.
Cassie Duncan and Carissa Laster co-own Salon Meraki in Arnold. The mother-daughter duo has decided to reopen Monday, but with major changes to how they do business.
"Everybody is gonna have to come by themselves, everyone is gonna be required to wear masks, stylist and client," said Laster.
They're also changing capes between each client and having them wait in their vehicles until the stylist is ready. Laster and Duncan are limiting the number of people in their salon, which includes 23 stylists, to 10 people.
"We feel like it's gonna be the right decision and just, you know, test it out for a couple weeks and see how it goes and if it is negative we can always close our doors again or re-evaluate what we're doing," said Laster.
Phase one will remain in effect until the end of May. At that point, Parson said he will re-evaluate the situation with health officials to determine the next steps.
St. Louis County and City businesses are not allowed to reopen yet. They're still under the stay at home under until at least May 15.
