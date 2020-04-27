Jefferson County to go under a 'stay at home' order at the coronavirus spreads.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County said they will briefly extend their stay at home order, and then follow guidance from the state.

The order was scheduled to end shortly before Missouri's reopening plan went into effect on May 4.

READ: Parson's plan calls for reopening the Missouri economy in phases

Jefferson County leaders said they will follow the state's plan to reopen.

