JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County said they will briefly extend their stay at home order, and then follow guidance from the state.
The order was scheduled to end shortly before Missouri's reopening plan went into effect on May 4.
Jefferson County leaders said they will follow the state's plan to reopen.
