JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jefferson County remains in the “red zone” due to the number of COVID-19 cases.
The situation has gotten so bad the county is now changing its protocols to keep up with the cases.
The county re-entered the "red zone" at the beginning of November. This means there is uncontrolled and widespread community transmission.
Starting Friday, the county health department will no longer contact patients to release them from their 10-day 0r 14-day quarantines. The health director says their staff needs that time to inform people of new positive tests.
"We're having issues even reaching people in that first 14 days or 10 day period, so at this point we're hoping to have that first phone call and give them all of the education they need and give them the indicators to look for," said health director Kelly Vollmer.
The health director says over the last week the county is averaging more than 200 new cases per day.
Recently, the county announced it's only focusing on contact tracing for youth cases- ages 3 to 19 and cases at long-term care facilities.
The county goes into the “red zone” if its seven-day rolling average of new cases is 25 per day per every 100,000 residents.
Jefferson County was last in the “red zone” in late September.
