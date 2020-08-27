HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a meeting that last more than five hours, the Jefferson County Health Department approved a mask mandate for public places in the county.
The mandate passed with a 3-2 vote.
The mandate goes into effect Monday, August 31 for those ages 5 and above in public places that can't accommodate at least six feet of social distancing.
Jefferson County follows St. Louis City and County in enacted a mask mandate. St. Charles County has declined to put a mandate in place instead asking businesses to make masks mandatory for service.
Currently, Jefferson County has a positivity rate of 11.6%. The state of Missouri has a 7-day positivity rate of 12.1%.
