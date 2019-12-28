Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office says goodbye to beloved K9 Thor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to a furry friend Saturday morning.
Their canine Thor had to be euthanized due to health complications.
"Thor was a loved member of our family here and was loved and spoiled by his handler and his family off duty," the department said on their Facebook page.
Thor helped locate several missing children and elderly. He helped the Sheriff's Office find evidence for several crimes over the years.
