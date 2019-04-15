IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents in the Country Haven neighborhood of Imperial say they’re still dealing with a constant flow of water that’s been seeping out of the ground for months.
“I’m still dealing with the river in front of my house,” said Marcia Guelbert.
News 4 recently learned the Jefferson County Public Works Department has been investigating what’s causing the water flow. The water is coming from a natural spring.
Because it’s on private property, Jefferson County says they can’t fix the problem and it’ll be up to the subdivision’s homeowner's association to solve it.
But residents say it is falling on deaf ears.
“He tells us there is no money, and this is nature,” said Guelbert.
The homeowners’ association president David Wuebbels says the association simply doesn’t have enough money to fix the problem.
“I can’t fix that, nobody can. It’s not like a broken pipe,” Wuebbels.
Wuebbels says at best, they have $15,000 in the association’s bank account.
There’s going to be a meeting on May 4 with Jefferson County about the issue. Residents hope some type of solution will emerge from that meeting.
