JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Multiple antiques, lawn mowers and other items were stolen after a Jefferson County home owner returned to a residence after a month and saw two garage doors propped open.
The victim told police they had been gone from the home on Old State Highway 21 in Imperial between June 14 and July 14. When the resident returned, the garage doors of the residence were propped open and several doors inside the home were unlocked.
The suspect reportedly removed items that were found in closets and drawers. The stolen items included a Honda EB generator, Craftsman table saw, Jigsaw mider saw, Midyard gold edition rider, two front wheel lawn mowers, a horse saddle, an antique grandfather clock, two antique silverware sets, two laptops, a flatscreen TV, and three guitars.
No other information has been released.
