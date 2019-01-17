ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County rec center pool again has closed again over concerns over a possible Legionnaires' contamination.
The indoor pool at the Arnold Recreation Center closed January 10 after the Missouri Health Department confirmed a St. Louis County man had visited the pool recently who was diagnosed with Legionnaires disease.
Thursday, officials said a second person who had visited the rec center in recent weeks was diagnosed with Legionaire's. The rec center said it is working to verify the report.
The city shut down the pool on Jan 10 to disinfect it with a ‘chlorine shock’ but did not drain the pool. Arnold was not required to close or disinfect the pool under Missouri health codes, but out of an abundance of caution chose to do so.
The rec center, located on Missouri State Road, did not shut-down the entire rec center, only the pool area.
Legionnaires’ is a type of pneumonia that is spread through mist, such as from air-conditioning units in large buildings. Adults over the age of 50 and people with weak immune systems, chronic lung disease or heavy tobacco use are most at risk of contracting the illness.
The rec center re-opened Sunday morning after the first closing.
It is not clear when it will re-open after Thursday's closure.
