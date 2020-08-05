JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A paramedic injured in a July crash will head to a Colorado rehab facility Wednesday morning.
Joachim-Plattin paramedic Eric Bedwell was responding to an overdose call when the ambulance he was inside crashed on Interstate 55 near Pevely. Authorities said after being hit by a car, the ambulance hit a guardrail, went into a grass median, hit a cable barrier and then overturned.
Bedwell and another paramedic were injured in the crash.
The other paramedic underwent surgery and was later released from the hospital. Bedwell is reportedly paralyzed and suffering from a severed spinal cord.
Bedwell will be flown the Craig Hospital Wednesday for rehab. The hospital is a noted rehabilitation center for those with spinal cord and brain injuries. Hazelwood Ofc. Craig Tudor, Ballwin Ofc. Michael Flamion, Arnold Ofc. O'Connor and St. Louis City Ofc. Gary Glasby Jr. were also transported there for treatment following injuries.
