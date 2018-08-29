Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is the final resting place of our country’s heroes, but it is running out of space.
“With the current land we have now we’re going to run out of space at Jefferson Barracks in 2021,” said Darrell Ryan, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Assistant Director.
Ryan said their goal as the National Cemetery Administration is to provide burial services for veterans and families where they don’t have to drive more than 75 miles from their own home which is why finding available land nearby is crucial.
Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center donated 12 acres of land that will start to be developed in 2019.
That space is estimated to last until 2028 which is where the proposed sale of a county parks comes in.
St Louis County Council approved a bill Tuesday night that allows the sale of the 33.64 acres of Sylvan Springs County Park which is roughly two miles away.
“We’re not in the business of selling parkland. It’s just as important to us, as it is for all our users. We want it there for the future, but in this particular case the need of our veterans I think outweighed the need of the green space,” said Gary Bess, St Louis County Parks and Recreation Director.
A provision was added in the proposed sale that the County Parks Department could lease the park back from the VA for up to 10 years for a dollar before the land is developed for cemetery use.
The sale is expected to be finalized at the St Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, September 4.
“We’re hopeful that we will continue to be able to provide the dignified burial services for our veterans and family members so we’re hopeful,” said Ryan.
Ryan said they estimate acquiring the parkland would expand the use of the cemetery until 2045.
