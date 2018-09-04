The Jefferson Barracks Cemetery will expand immediately after St. Louis County agreed to sell dozens of acres from nearby Sylvan Springs Park Tuesday night.
Without the expansion, the cemetery was expected to run out of burial plots in the coming years.
The county is asking around $2.5 million for the land.
