ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a St. Louis crash in mid-November.
The accident happened on November 17 at Kingshighway and Holly Hills, in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Police said a Chrysler Town and Country was heading south in the 5900 block of S. Kingshighway when it attempted to make a U-turn. As the van was turning, it crashed into a motorcycle.
The man who was driving of the motorcycle, identified two weeks later as Timothy Abraham, of Imperial, was pronounced dead when officials arrived.
An accident reconstruction team is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.