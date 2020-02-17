ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local activists are calling for a leader within the St. Louis Police Officers Association to step down.
The Community Justice Coalition wants Jeff Roorda, the business manager for the union, to resign.
At a rally, activists said they want Roorda removed because of his comments about St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
They also questioned his credibility, mentioning he was fired as a police officer.
“He has been stripped by the State of Missouri as a police officer and is representing the St. Louis Police Association,” said Jay Ozier, president of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists. “This is a travesty and we need for it to end.”
For his part, Roorda stood by his work, saying calls for his resignation are coming sole from Gardner’s supporters.
“Well I must be doing my job if people who hate cops for a living are calling for my firing,” he said. ”It's the same dozen or so people that we see at all these protests. It’s Kim Gardner sycophants. You know they don't like her being criticized. Last time I checked, this is the United States and we have the right to criticize people, particularly elected officials.”
