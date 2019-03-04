JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County police are searching for two people wanted for attempted burglary at the Pony Bird in Mapaville, Mo.
The suspects were captured in the parking lot on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on February 26, 2019.
Police say, they may be driving a red, Ford F-450 dually that was reported stolen out of St. Clair, Mo.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office encouraged anyone with information to call (636) 797-5515.
