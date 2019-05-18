ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis raised money to help local patients with type 1 diabetes.

News 4's Russell Kinsaul was the emcee for Saturday's JDRF Gala fundraiser at Ballpark Village.

JDRF provides money for diabetes research and offers support to patients and families across the St. Louis region.

Saturday's event was a big success with one million dollars in donations.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.