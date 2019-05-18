ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis raised money to help local patients with type 1 diabetes.
News 4's Russell Kinsaul was the emcee for Saturday's JDRF Gala fundraiser at Ballpark Village.
JDRF provides money for diabetes research and offers support to patients and families across the St. Louis region.
Saturday's event was a big success with one million dollars in donations.
