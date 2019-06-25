ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- JCPenney is planning to hire more than 250 seasonal associates in the greater St. Louis area for a variety of positions in preparation for the upcoming back-to-school season.
Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.
Additionally, JCPenney is seeking experienced stylists to be part of their salon program. Stylists will be able to take advantage of flexible scheduling with no booth rental fees, as well as perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.
Those interested in applying can do so by using the JCPenney Applicant Kiosk at a store, or online by clicking here and searching for “seasonal” jobs in their market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.