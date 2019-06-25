ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – JC Penney is looking to fill more than 200 positions in the St. Louis area.
The company says it plans to hire around 250 seasonal workers for back-to-school shopping season.
Open positions include cashier and beauty consultant. JC Penney is also seeking experienced stylists to join its salon.
Seasonal workers also receive a 25 percent discount and flexible scheduling.
To apply, click here.
