ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After extensive testing, MoDOT said it will reopen two westbound I-255 lanes on the Jefferson Barracks bridge by the Friday morning rush.
The westbound bridge was closed earlier in the week when ‘fracture critical’ was discovered on the bridge during a routine inspection.
MoDOT said the bridge will be safe to travel on when the lanes are reopened at 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
Repairs on the bridge will continue to be made. MoDOT said these repairs can be made while under traffic, and will oversized loads will be restricted until all of the repairs are complete.
