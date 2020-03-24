ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The family of a 31-year-old St. Louis woman who died from the coronavirus is remembering her as a smart person with a passion for family and her education.
Dixon experienced difficulty breathing early last week and drove herself to urgent care. She was later admitted to a hospital and put on a ventilator as her symptoms worsened.
"Her lungs just continued to deteriorate," her cousin Belafae Johnson said. "The information we got was like this was the worst case of pneumonia you could have."
She tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday or Friday, Johnson said. She died days later.
"Really Jazmond is a case study for all of us to really come to grips with the fact that this is a very serious and deadly virus and we don't know really from day-to-day what the impact is," Johnson said.
Dixon worked at the Red Cross. The organization says another employee has the virus and a third may have it. They later sent News 4 the following statement:
We know this is an uncertain and trying time for many in St. Louis and in communities across the country. It’s important to know our affected staff members did not work in the blood donation center and did not come into contact with donors or other members of the public as part of their daily job duties. In the interest of remaining vigilant, the Red Cross implemented enhanced cleaning of the entire Lindell building last week which included the regularly wiping down of common surfaces, such as doors, handrails, elevator buttons and countertops. This past weekend, following notification of an ill employee, we also completed an additional enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of the building, using CDC recommended chemicals.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday said Johnson's death, the city's first from the coronavirus, was not travel related. But other information was not released. It's still unclear how she caught the deadly disease.
“Young people can get it. And it can cause death,” Dr. Fredrick Echols said, the city’s Director of Health.
“This should be a wake-up call to all of us…especially to anyone who questions the gravity of this issue,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said after announcing the death.
The mayor urged residents to obey the ‘stay-at-home’ order that went into effect at 6pm Monday. A similar order went into effect for St. Louis County as well.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or brown, rich or poor; combating coronavirus is the St. Louis region’s shared responsibility”
“If you are sick, don’t go anywhere,” Krewson emphatically stated.
