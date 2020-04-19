ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis natives and NBA stars partnered with Imo's to deliver 60 pizzas to local healthcare workers on Sunday.
In a Saturday Instagram live, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal said healthcare workers in St. Louis deserve to be recognized as they give their best every day. They partnered with Imo's and delivered pizzas to Christian Hospital employees.
“When they challenged us to match the donation, we were all in immediately,” Kelly Imo said in a statement. “Being part of the #STLStandUp initiative started by these two hometown superstars is the chance for us to send a resounding ‘THANK YOU’ to those who are working to care for the sick and while keeping the rest of us safe. Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal's generosity and sense of community are shining examples of the way St. Louis always pulls together. Imo's Pizza is grateful to be a part of this event and to contribute to those who are working hard to help control the virus. So, over the next few days, Imo's will be delivering 1,000 pizzas to local hospitals and healthcare facilities. Imo's is proud to be a part of this great cause, not to mention extremely flattered that we have such famous fans from right here at home!!!”
