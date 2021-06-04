(CBS NEWSPATH/WTRF) -- Jared Bell who played Drake in the hit Nickelodeon tv show “Drake and Josh” is facing charges in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.
CBS affiliate WTRF reported Friday that Bell, 34, was indicted on charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children.
Court documents show the Cleveland Division of Police was the arresting agency but does not say when Bell was arrested. His mugshot taken at the Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 p.m.
Court documents show Bell also appeared in Cuyahoga County court Thursday. He entered a not guilty plea and waived the reading of the indictment.
