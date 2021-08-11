ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration of Japanese culture is returning to a St. Louis gem.
The Missouri Botanical Garden said the Japanese Festival will return over Labor Day weekend. It'll feature live entertainment, art, dance and food. Ticket prices range from $5 to $16.
Masks are recommended outdoors but are required indoors. Click here to learn more.
