ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The opening ceremony of the Japanese Festival has been moved indoors due to the expected rain Saturday.
The festival is returning to the Missouri Botanical Garden over this Labor Day weekend. The opening ceremony will be moved to the Cohen Amphitheater Saturday morning. All other activities are expected to go on as scheduled.
The festival will feature live entertainment, art, dance and food. Ticket prices range from $5 to $16.
Masks are recommended outdoors but are required indoors. Click here to learn more.
