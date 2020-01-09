(KMOV.com) -- Do you ever really know what your dog is thinking?
Japanese company Inupathy created a product to help dog owners get closer to the truth.
It is a vest for dogs that analyzes variations in heart rate, then displays a color-coded signal for representing specific emotions.
For example, a red light shows excitement. A white light means focused or concentration.
One example of where it might be helpful is when two dogs bark at each other.
The harness lights can show the dog is just excited about an interaction with a furry friend and not angry.
The rainbow of colors signifies general happiness.
A price has not been announced but the vest is due to be released this year and comes in a variety of sizes.
