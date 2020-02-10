ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Janet Jackson is bringing her world tour to St. Louis in July!
Jackson’s ‘Black Diamond World Tour’ will stop at the Enterprise Center on July 31.
Tickets, which start at $46.95, go on sale Feb. 13 at noon at LiveNation.com.
Jackson's forthcoming album 'Black Diamond' is set to be released later this year.
