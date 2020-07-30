ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jamie Tolliver is running to be the Democratic candidate for St. Louis County Executive.
She is the only woman and person of color running among the Democrats. Tolliver is a published author and working on her doctorate.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Tolliver lived in Atlanta for 15 years before moving back to St. Louis four years ago to be closer to family.
She said she's now on a mission to bring St. Louis together to win.
"Together we win is more than a campaign slogan, it is a call to action," Tolliver said.
While a city-county merger is not something Tolliver supports right now she said that doesn't mean the two shouldn't work together.
"It is far past time that we literally start acting like a community,” she said.
Tolliver said rampant crime isn’t a county or city problem. It is a St. Louis problem. She said curbing crime starts with more opportunities for the people living in crime hot spots.
"But it kind of starts with proper education in those areas, recreation, and that people are put to work,” Tolliver said.
She also believes the effort to change the relationship between police and the community begins with better training for officers and funding other resources.
"I don't believe in defund the police. I think we should reallocate the funds," Tolliver said. "If someone is on drugs, you call a drug counselor or a nurse, you don't call the police."
Tolliver said looking at how other states with similar demographics handle crime is one way to bring new tactics into St. Louis.
"My ex-husband was a police officer in the city of Atlanta. And the way in which they handle things or maneuver doesn't lessen the calls, but seems it's more of a tactical law and order,” she said.
Looking to others for advice is also how she believes we can get ahead of the coronavirus.
"I think that we can absolutely do better, we just have to think outside the box," she said.
As a mother of two school-aged kids, Tolliver said she knows the stress parents are under right now.
"I have an educational background so my kids were home schooled before they went to school,” she said.
She said she would encourage finding alternatives to being in the classroom where the spread of COVID-19 is a risk.
"We should be reaching out to our homeschoolers. They're used to this and they would be able to help parents manage their time and stress,” Tolliver said.
She said her vision for St. Louis County involves everyone because silence solves nothing.
"What I'm bringing to the table is extra seats. I want to build a community. True community like i've never seen done in politics. Like ever."
