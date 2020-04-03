ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Better Family Life officials announced James Clark will be leaving the non-profit to join the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis later this year.
Clark has been outspoken for years under his capacity as vice president of community outreach with Better Family Life (BFL). He advocated for peace and resolution as gun violence and crime continue to plague St. Louis.
“We would like to thank James Clark for his decades of service to Better Family Life, Inc. He grew our Community Outreach department to become one of the most respected and important institutions in the country, with a goal of making our neighborhoods and streets safe," Founder and CEO of BFL Malik Ahmed said in a statement. "In this work he has brought together families of victims, community leaders, civil and business leaders, pastors, and the corporate community to coordinate a joint response to the escalation of street crime. From his tireless efforts the St. Louis metropolitan area now has a framework for community engagement and activism."
Clark will join the Urban League as their vice president of community engagement and public safety beginning August 1.
