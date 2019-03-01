ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A James Beard Award semi-finalist plans to open a new restaurant in the Botanical Heights neighborhood.
Chef Nick Bognar’s sushi restaurant “Nippon Tei” has been receiving rave reviews in Ballwin. Now, he is planning to open a restaurant called “iNDO” in the spot that formerly housed “Good Fortune” on Tower Grove Avenue.
An opening date for “iNDO” is slated for May 2019. The restaurant will aim to continue the popular “Omakase Dinner Series” on a nightly basis. The restaurant will seat 40 and have a six-to-eight seat chefs counter. It will also be open for lunch and dinner.
Chef Bognar was recently named a James Beard Award semi-finalist in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category.
