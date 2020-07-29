ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This week we are profiling the four Democratic candidates running for St. Louis County Executive ahead of Tuesday's primary in Missouri.
Jake Zimmerman has served as St. Louis County Assessor since 2011. Before that, he was a state representative.
Now he's running for county executive.
He talked to News 4 about why he’s running.
“This is a terrible moment for this region, for this country, but it's also a moment where we're reminded that we need leadership because anyone who thinks that the status quo is working out well just isn't paying attention,” Zimmerman said.
In interviews and TV ads, Zimmerman has been critical of County Executive Sam Page's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When the city left its parks open, which in my judgement was the right move, while the county closed it's parks while leaving adult book stores open, I mean c'mon that is not okay,” Zimmerman said.
His motto is "more science, less politics" and he believes that mindset would have gotten testing and resources to north St. Louis County faster.
“People of color who live north of Delmar are four times as likely to get it and four times as likely to die from it and yet in this region and in this county, where testing was made available first was in the most affluent places in the central corridor. That is not okay,” Zimmerman said.
The other epidemic plaguing our area crime. The latest data shows homicides are up 12 percent and shootings are up 14 percent compared to last year. Zimmerman says the reason is guns.
“I will have the guts to stand up to say, no guns in our schools, no guns in our churches and do whatever we need to do to work with folks to go against the pernicious influence of the NRA and fight for our values,” Zimmerman said.
News 4 also asked him if a merger of the county and St. Louis City is the right move.
“Anybody who looks at our current structure of regional government and says this is great, there is nothing that needs to change here, is smoking something. Clearly there is something we need to do about the multitude of taxing judications and municipal courts and cities and everything else in St. Louis County and the St. Louis region, but if you want to do it right, you do it with the consent of the people we serve,” Zimmerman said.
“We will have accountable, transparent leadership that has the guts to admit when we do it wrong and find a way to make things better,” Zimmerman added.
Democrats Mark Mantovani and Jamie Tolliver are also running against incumbent Sam Page.
On Thursday, we talk with Tolliver.
There are two Republican candidates, Paul Berry and Ed Golterman.
