ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Blues goaltender Jake Allen has been traded to the Montreal Canadiens for two 2020 draft picks, the team announced Wednesday.
Allen, who was a second-round draft pick for the Blues in 2008, posted a 148-94-26 record and a .913 save percentage in 289 games for the team. His 21 shutouts are second all-time for the franchise.
"I want to personally thank Jake for his dedication to the St. Louis Blues organization during his entire time as a Blue," said Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong in a press release. "He has always been a top-tier professional who has done everything we have asked of him. We wish Jake and his wife Shannon nothing but the best in Montreal."
In exchange for Allen, the Blues will receive Washington's third round pick and Chicago's seventh round pick, both of which had been previously acquired by Montreal. The Blues also send the Canadiens a 2022 seventh round pick in the deal.
Allen departs the franchise after being supplanted by Jordan Binnington as the team's primary goaltender during the Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2019. In this year's postseason, Allen gave the Blues a spark when he came off the bench to lead the team to consecutive wins against the Vancouver Canucks, but long-term, it was clear that the organization planned to roll with the Cup-winning Binnington moving forward.
Although Allen would have continued to represent one of the most capable backup goaltenders in the league had he remained in St. Louis, a large part of the rationale for the Allen trade is the impact it will have on the Blues' finances. The team ultimately determined that Allen's scheduled salary cap hit of $4.35 million for next season was too steep for the role he would play for the team.
The Blues still hope to retain their captain Alex Pietrangelo, a free agent at the conclusion of the current NHL Playoffs. Though Petro's return is far from guaranteed even after the Allen trade, there would have been virtually no hope for such a scenario without Wednesday's move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.