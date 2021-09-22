(KMOV.com) — Reports from Milwaukee Wednesday should be well received by Cardinals fans—especially those considering making the trip to Chicago for some doubleheader baseball on Friday.
According to multiple reports, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt shared Wednesday that Jack Flaherty will return to the active roster to start Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Cardinals and Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. Flaherty has spent the last few weeks on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, but after following a protocol of rest and rehab, has built himself up to a position to be able to contribute to the Cardinals' postseason push.
Jack’s back, take 2.Jack Flaherty will start Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader vs the Cubs, Mike Shildt says.— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 22, 2021
Since landing on the injured list on August 25, Flaherty has been eyeing the possibility of a return later in the season. Of course, given the amount of time he's missed, it's not realistic to expect Flaherty to build back up to a regular starting workload with such limited time remaining in the season.
Based on reports on the mindset of Shildt and Flaherty heading into the outing, expectations for the length of the upcoming start suggest Flaherty for a range between one and two innings, dependent on the flow of the game and the comfort level of the Cardinals' right-hander.
Jack Flaherty said he doesn’t expect to go much beyond the 15 pitches he threw in live BP yesterday, but that he would pitch until they took the ball from him. Sounds like one inning, maybe two.— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 22, 2021
The announcement of Flaherty's return comes in conjunction with positive news on another rehabbing pitcher, Dakota Hudson. The 27-year-old has missed the entire 2021 season to this point as he has worked through his recovery from Tommy John surgery late last year. Hudson, though, has thrown in several minor-league rehab games in recent weeks with the goal of returning to the mound for the Cardinals at some point before the end of the season.
In his last start for the Memphis Redbirds, Hudson traversed five innings of two-hit, two-run baseball on 68 pitches. Hudson was scheduled to pitch in one final rehab game Wednesday, but was scratched from that outing as the Cardinals establish their pitching plans for the days ahead.
It's conceivable that Hudson could be ready from a baseball perspective to join the Cardinals as soon as a need arises. Like Flaherty, Hudson would not likely be in a position to log a traditional starting pitching workload over the next few weeks. He could, however, be a candidate for a role as a bulk reliever—potentially behind Flaherty on days where he is scheduled to start.
The piggyback mentality hasn't typically been a preferred option for the Cardinals in the past, but given the circumstances for Flaherty and Hudson, it could make sense as a way to further solidify the strength of the Cardinals' pitching staff heading into October.
