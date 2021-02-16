O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck has closed Interstate 64 in O'Fallon, Mo. Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just past Route K in the three snow-covered left lanes. Emergency crews closed all lanes so they can remove the truck. It is unknown if anyone is injured. News 4 will update when all lanes reopen.
