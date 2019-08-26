CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- Emergency crews are working a crash on westbound Interstate 64 at Rte. 111 involving a jack-knifed semi and a pickup truck.
The accident happened before 7:30 a.m. Monday as crews closed the left and right lanes of the roadway.
Illinois Department of Transportation officials said the crash caused fuel to spill.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or when the lanes will reopen.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.