ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are working to reopen lanes of westbound Interstate 44 near Memorial following a semi crash Saturday.
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. According to MoDOT, all lanes were shut down near the depressed section and traffic is backed up for two miles.
It is unknown if any injuries were reported.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
