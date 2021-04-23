ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both Illinois and Missouri will resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the FDA and CDC have lifted the temporary pause.
Provides of the vaccine who previously received doses of J&J will be able to resume administering the vaccine effective immediately in both Missouri and Illinois.
"The pause was proof that the extensive safety monitoring system is working and was able to detect a very small number of adverse events," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement. "The FDA has concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks."
In Missouri, just over 105,000 doses of J&J had been administered and no cases of side effects have been reported. Missouri administered 290,000 J&J doses statewide.
